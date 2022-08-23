130,054 Shares in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 130,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 36.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 511.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Li Auto during the first quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Li Auto in the first quarter worth $260,000. 21.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ LI traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.62. The company had a trading volume of 308,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,578,094. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Li Auto Inc. has a one year low of $16.86 and a one year high of $41.49.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. CLSA assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.69.
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.
