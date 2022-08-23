1,619 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Bought by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.54.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $218.54 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.83 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.86. The firm has a market cap of $78.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,787 shares of company stock worth $20,719,321. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

