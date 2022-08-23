16,265 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Bought by Bluestein R H & Co. LLC

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 34.8% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 510.1% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 459.2% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.64.

