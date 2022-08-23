200 Shares in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Acquired by Westwood Wealth Management

Westwood Wealth Management acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $69,096,000. Essex Property Trust makes up about 26.8% of Westwood Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded down $6.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.51. 3,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,705. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.62 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.71.

Several analysts have recently commented on ESS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $378.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James reiterated an “upgrade” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Essex Property Trust to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Essex Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.88.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

