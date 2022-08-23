273,150 Shares in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Acquired by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 273,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,708,000. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.21% of Sonos at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 127,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sonos by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Sonos by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Sonos by 1,069.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 44,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Sonos by 392.7% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 14,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonos stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.97. 50,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,157,413. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.95. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.91. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $41.99.

In related news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $3,906,691.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,525.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $3,906,691.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,525.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $1,236,893.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 727,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,797,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 270,897 shares of company stock worth $5,201,921 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Sonos to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sonos from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

