4,850 Shares in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Purchased by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. 76.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $2,810,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,808,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,253,896.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Stephen Every sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $217,098.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,441.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $2,810,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,808,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,253,896.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J&J Snack Foods Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $153.60 on Tuesday. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $117.45 and a twelve month high of $165.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.42 and its 200 day moving average is $143.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 60.47 and a beta of 0.43.

J&J Snack Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This is an increase from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 99.61%.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

