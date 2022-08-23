7,200 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Acquired by Astrantus Ltd

Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000. Apollo Global Management comprises approximately 0.8% of Astrantus Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,304,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,787 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,080,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,820,000 after buying an additional 109,087 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,489,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,975,000 after buying an additional 745,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,202,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,400,000 after purchasing an additional 562,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,756,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,065,000 after purchasing an additional 568,855 shares in the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.97. The stock had a trading volume of 15,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.28. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $81.07. The firm has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of -18.35, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.45%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

