8,604 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Bought by Hamilton Capital LLC

Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,604 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.06. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen cut their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

