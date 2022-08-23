9,265 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Purchased by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,265 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTSH traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.10. The stock had a trading volume of 36,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,961. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.87 and its 200 day moving average is $77.70. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $63.26 and a 12-month high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

