93,487 Shares in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Purchased by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 93,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 1.9% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 125.2% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 10,752 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 256.8% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 15,045 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 943,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,386,000 after buying an additional 471,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after buying an additional 52,657 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SCHB stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.52. The company had a trading volume of 16,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,731. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.97.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.