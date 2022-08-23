Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Shares Gap Down to $15.17

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.17, but opened at $14.41. Abcam shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 899 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Abcam from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 1,700 ($20.54) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.76.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Abcam during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Abcam during the first quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Abcam by 71.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Abcam by 48.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abcam by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

