Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Shares Gap Down to $15.17

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.17, but opened at $14.41. Abcam shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 899 shares changing hands.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Abcam from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 1,700 ($20.54) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.
Abcam Stock Down 4.7 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.76.
Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.
