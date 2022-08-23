Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 917 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 51,978 shares.The stock last traded at $22.14 and had previously closed at $21.52.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.77.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,434,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 132,544 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $1,267,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 43,917 shares in the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

