Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday. 917 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session's volume of 51,978 shares. The stock last traded at $22.14 and had previously closed at $21.52.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.77.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th.
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.
