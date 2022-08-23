Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.29.
Several equities research analysts have commented on ACET shares. StockNews.com lowered Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.
In related news, insider Blake Aftab sold 6,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $115,947.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 15,299 shares of company stock valued at $261,135 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Adicet Bio stock opened at $14.04 on Thursday. Adicet Bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17. The company has a market cap of $562.04 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.74.
Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.10). Adicet Bio had a negative return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 93.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Adicet Bio will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.
Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.
