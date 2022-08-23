Adshares Price Hits $3.00 on Major Exchanges (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Adshares coin can now be bought for about $3.00 or 0.00013906 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a total market cap of $89.00 million and $1.26 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Adshares has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Adshares

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 29,693,230 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

