Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Affimed from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Affimed alerts:

Affimed Stock Down 4.3 %

AFMD stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.88. The company had a trading volume of 728,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $355.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.33. Affimed has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $7.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Affimed ( NASDAQ:AFMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 54.94% and a negative net margin of 232.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,953,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Affimed by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Affimed by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 686,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Affimed by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,243,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after acquiring an additional 130,572 shares in the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Affimed

(Get Rating)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.