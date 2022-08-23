Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Astrantus Ltd

Astrantus Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.17.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of A stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.35. The company had a trading volume of 54,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.94. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The company has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.40.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

