Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.75 and last traded at $16.75. 746 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 227,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGTI. Raymond James cut their target price on Agiliti from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Agiliti from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agiliti currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.
Agiliti Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.58.
Insider Transactions at Agiliti
In other Agiliti news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 7,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $143,114.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 927,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,670,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 7,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $143,114.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 927,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,670,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert L. Creviston sold 32,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $635,517.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,275.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,086. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Agiliti
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGTI. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Agiliti in the second quarter worth $28,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Agiliti during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Agiliti during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Agiliti during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Agiliti Company Profile
Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.
