Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.75 and last traded at $16.75. 746 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 227,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGTI. Raymond James cut their target price on Agiliti from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Agiliti from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agiliti currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Agiliti Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.58.

Insider Transactions at Agiliti

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Agiliti had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $273.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Agiliti’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agiliti news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 7,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $143,114.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 927,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,670,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 7,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $143,114.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 927,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,670,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert L. Creviston sold 32,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $635,517.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,275.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,086. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Agiliti

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGTI. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Agiliti in the second quarter worth $28,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Agiliti during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Agiliti during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Agiliti during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agiliti Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.