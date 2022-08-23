Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ADC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.86.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $78.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.74. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $80.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 4.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 148.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agree Realty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 88.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 261.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 56.1% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

