Agrello (DLT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10,523.00

Agrello (DLT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Agrello has a total market cap of $110,721.46 and approximately $10,523.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Agrello coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Agrello has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Agrello Coin Profile

Agrello (DLT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 coins and its circulating supply is 129,071,019 coins. The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Agrello’s official website is www.agrello.id. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Agrello has developed an AI powered interface, that allows users to easily create and manage smart-contract-based agreements which are legally binding, just like traditional contracts. The platform provides a graphical interface, templates and wizards, allowing the user to draft legally-binding multi-party contracts with just a few clicks. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrello directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Agrello should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Agrello using one of the exchanges listed above.

