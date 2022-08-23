Aigang Hits Market Capitalization of $39,986.52 (AIX)

Aigang (AIX) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Aigang coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Aigang has a total market cap of $39,986.52 and $1,340.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aigang has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004676 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,410.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003850 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00129713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00033216 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00079703 BTC.

Aigang Profile

Aigang (AIX) is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. The official website for Aigang is aigang.network. Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aigang’s official message board is medium.com/aigang-network.

Aigang Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aigang should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aigang using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

