AirSwap (AST) Price Up 1.9% This Week

AirSwap (AST) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. AirSwap has a market capitalization of $15.57 million and $1.21 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AirSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AirSwap has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004673 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,401.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004723 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003832 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00128786 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00033479 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00075349 BTC.

AirSwap Coin Profile

AST is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap.

Buying and Selling AirSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

