Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 25,112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 196,117 shares.The stock last traded at $19.15 and had previously closed at $18.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alexander & Baldwin to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.72.

Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.66. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 2.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 222.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexander & Baldwin

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the second quarter worth $61,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

