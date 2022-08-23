All Sports (SOC) Trading 28.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

All Sports (SOC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $16.58 million and $6.48 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded 28.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About All Sports

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports.

All Sports Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

