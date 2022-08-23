Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Stock Holdings Decreased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $362,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in Y. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 716.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alleghany by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 20,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,399,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alleghany by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,558,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Alleghany by 306.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alleghany stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $841.02. 475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $585.10 and a fifty-two week high of $862.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $835.41 and its 200-day moving average is $800.11.

About Alleghany

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.15 by ($0.87). Alleghany had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $17.39 earnings per share.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

