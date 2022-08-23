Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Alpine Income Property Trust has a payout ratio of 720.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE PINE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.75. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,765. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $222.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $21.07.

Insider Activity at Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 61.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 5,410 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $95,973.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 899,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,956,384.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 27,890 shares of company stock worth $488,658. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter worth $243,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Further Reading

