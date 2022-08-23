Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Bought by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 421,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,765 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.65% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $16,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 370,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,129,000 after purchasing an additional 48,397 shares during the period.

AIMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $41.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,849. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $62.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $498.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.71 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

