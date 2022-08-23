American Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

American Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 33.7% of American Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. American Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $37,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $3,016,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.10. The stock had a trading volume of 173,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,941,395. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.99. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $158.02 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

