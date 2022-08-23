American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 351,374 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,934,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,374 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $394,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Monster Beverage by 3,761.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MNST has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,997.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MNST traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.05. The company had a trading volume of 49,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,834. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $99.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.10. The company has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

