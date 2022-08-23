American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,849,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 357,342 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $485,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 110,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,249,000 after purchasing an additional 39,593 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 305,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,114,000 after acquiring an additional 31,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $167.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,611. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.80 and a 1-year high of $183.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.60 and a 200 day moving average of $159.48. The company has a market capitalization of $83.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

