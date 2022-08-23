American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.86 Billion Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,209,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 59,236 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 1.3% of American Century Companies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Mastercard worth $1,861,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,429,311,000 after buying an additional 421,767 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,314,216,000 after buying an additional 1,160,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,107,220,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,732,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,406,208,000 after buying an additional 18,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $3.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $341.54. The stock had a trading volume of 94,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $335.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.30. The firm has a market cap of $330.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.