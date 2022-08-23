American Century Companies Inc. Has $443.46 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 91.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,671,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,275,378 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.78% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $443,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $155.02. 49,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,356,427. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.10. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.96 and a twelve month high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

