American Century Companies Inc. Has $778.80 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,118 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up approximately 0.5% of American Century Companies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.69% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $778,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,504,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 65.2% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,940,000 after buying an additional 296,552 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5,250.0% in the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDXX stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $356.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,930. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $372.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $433.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.50 and a 1 year high of $695.18.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

