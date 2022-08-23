American Century Companies Inc. Increases Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,543,919 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,227 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $467,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $32,842,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,627 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 76,183 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $11,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $689,000. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMAT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.62.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,601,127. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.67 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $88.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.77.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.87% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

