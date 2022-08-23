American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 272,469 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,837,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 272,469 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet makes up about 0.5% of American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. American Century Companies Inc. owned 2.79% of Zimmer Biomet worth $746,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.40. The stock had a trading volume of 18,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.17, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.15. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $153.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

