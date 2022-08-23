American Century Companies Inc. Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,286,668 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,719 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.27% of Adobe worth $586,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Powers Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 9.3% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $94,203,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $412.63. The stock had a trading volume of 51,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,282. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $420.39. The firm has a market cap of $193.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

