American Century Companies Inc. Sells 845,327 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,836,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 845,327 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.66% of AMETEK worth $510,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:AME traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.69. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 18.72%.

AMETEK declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

