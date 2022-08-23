American Century Companies Inc. Sells 932,203 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,766,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 932,203 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $551,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 49,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 9,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,442 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal Stock Up 0.0 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.84.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.59. 486,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,619,379. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.85. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $296.70. The company has a market cap of $108.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

