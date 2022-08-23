American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Holdings Lifted by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1,318.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,741 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of American Electric Power worth $26,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 8.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.9 %

American Electric Power stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.43. The company had a trading volume of 16,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.43 and its 200-day moving average is $97.02. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.48.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.71.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

