American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co Buys 278,715 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 88.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 592,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278,715 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises 6.2% of American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $155,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,385,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,539,000 after buying an additional 309,566 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,029,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,039,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,387,000 after acquiring an additional 196,768 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,179,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,319,000 after purchasing an additional 128,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,199,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWV stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,035. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $209.16 and a 12-month high of $280.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.93.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

