American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stock Holdings Reduced by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,428,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 409,214 shares during the period. American International Group accounts for about 6.0% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First Pacific Advisors LP owned 0.94% of American International Group worth $466,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 8,788 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 550,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,311,000 after buying an additional 15,552 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in American International Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 231,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,141,000 after purchasing an additional 33,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE AIG traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $54.36. The company had a trading volume of 108,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157,135. The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.40 and a 12-month high of $65.73.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. Barclays dropped their price target on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading

