American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.31–$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.10 million-$148.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.24 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APEI shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on American Public Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded American Public Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on American Public Education from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American Public Education from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

American Public Education Stock Performance

Shares of APEI traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,235. The company has a market cap of $202.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $1.78. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Public Education will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in American Public Education by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in American Public Education by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Public Education by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in American Public Education by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Public Education by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

