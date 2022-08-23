American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) is Princeton Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Princeton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. American Tower makes up 3.6% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $11,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.7% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in American Tower by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Tower Trading Down 2.2 %

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.13.

AMT stock traded down $6.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $263.75. 22,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,484. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $122.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.