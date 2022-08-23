America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Stephens lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Stephens currently has $83.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $113.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $78.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.46. America’s Car-Mart has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $130.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.25.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.91. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $351.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Group LLC grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 458,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,114,000 after purchasing an additional 51,921 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 423,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,615,000 after purchasing an additional 41,378 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 297,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,972,000 after purchasing an additional 48,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2022, the company operated 154 dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

