AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P boosted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,203. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.69.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on AMETEK to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.56.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Stories

