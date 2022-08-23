AMLT (AMLT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.25 Million

AMLT (AMLT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One AMLT coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AMLT has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. AMLT has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $194.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AMLT Profile

AMLT (CRYPTO:AMLT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 392,735,243 coins. AMLT’s official website is amlt.coinfirm.io. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token.

AMLT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMLT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

