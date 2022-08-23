Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Trading Down 2.9%

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.92 and last traded at $32.06. Approximately 890 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 355,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.02.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMPH shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.14.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $123.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.17 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 19.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 18,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $642,590.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 18,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $642,590.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $383,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,435 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,686 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 154,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 106,324 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,865,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $816,000. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

