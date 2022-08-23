ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Stock Price Down 3.6%

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) was down 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.80. Approximately 4,835 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 2,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ams-OSRAM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of ams-OSRAM from CHF 15 to CHF 14 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ams-OSRAM from CHF 17.70 to CHF 13.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ams-OSRAM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ams-OSRAM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94.

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Semiconductor and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductor segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as LEDs, lasers, and optical and image sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

