Analyzing Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) and Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Rating) and Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ainos and Generation Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Ainos alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ainos 0 0 0 0 N/A Generation Bio 0 2 3 0 2.60

Generation Bio has a consensus price target of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 258.02%. Given Generation Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Generation Bio is more favorable than Ainos.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ainos $600,000.00 38.66 -$3.89 million N/A N/A Generation Bio N/A N/A -$119.15 million ($2.37) -2.28

This table compares Ainos and Generation Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ainos has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Bio.

Profitability

This table compares Ainos and Generation Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ainos -597.82% -64.30% -18.76% Generation Bio N/A -37.01% -30.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.5% of Ainos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of Generation Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.4% of Ainos shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of Generation Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Ainos has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generation Bio has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Generation Bio beats Ainos on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ainos

(Get Rating)

Ainos, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan. The company was formerly known as Amarillo Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Ainos, Inc. in May 2021. Ainos, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Generation Bio

(Get Rating)

Generation Bio Co., a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Torus Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Generation Bio Co. in November 2017. Generation Bio Co. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Ainos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ainos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.