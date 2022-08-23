AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Gap Up to $23.02

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.02, but opened at $23.82. AnaptysBio shares last traded at $23.11, with a volume of 117 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.13). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 448.43%. On average, analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AnaptysBio

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth $22,259,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,672,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the second quarter worth about $13,958,000. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth about $13,824,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,936,000.

About AnaptysBio

(Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.