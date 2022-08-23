ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.34-$1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$315.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $304.50 million.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.59. The stock had a trading volume of 481 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,747. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.39. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $60.23.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $73.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 25.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANIP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.00.

In other news, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $195,449.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,691.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP James G. Marken sold 12,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $477,593.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,030.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $195,449.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,445,691.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,463 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,103,000 after purchasing an additional 166,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 775,299 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after acquiring an additional 58,523 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 465,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,818,000 after acquiring an additional 38,142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,147 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after acquiring an additional 66,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

Featured Stories

